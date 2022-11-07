Wells was placed on waivers Monday, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.
Wells can be assigned to the minors if he clears. He made his NHL debut Saturday against Winnipeg in a relief appearance after Arvid Soderblem (undisclosed) left the contest. Wells stopped 12 of 13 shots in the third period of Chicago's 4-0 loss.
