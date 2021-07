Wells was traded by the Oilers to the Hurricanes on Wednesday in exchange for future considerations.

Wells has been an AHL and ECHL fixture since 2018-19 and has yet to see NHL ice. He didn't feature in any game action in 2020-21, though, since he was included on the Oilers' taxi squad instead of suiting up for AHL Bakersfield. In 19 AHL appearances, Wells owns a 3.16 GAA and .898 save percentage.