Wells was released from his professional tryout with Nashville on Sunday and sent to AHL Milwaukee.

Wells will try to earn himself a contract at camp with the Admirals. He posted a 9-6-1 record with a 2.96 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 17 appearances with AHL Rockford last season. Wells also played in two games with ECHL Idaho, three contests with AHL Texas and one NHL outing with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign.