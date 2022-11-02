Wells penned a one-year, two-way contract with Chicago on Wednesday.

Wells has played three games on a minor-league deal for AHL Rockford this season in which he is 1-1-0 with a .862 save percentage and 4.27 GAA. With Alex Stalock (concussion) in doubt, the Hawks found themselves desperately short of NHL-eligible netminders, forcing them to sign Wells to a two-way deal that would allow him to be called up to Chicago.