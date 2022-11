Wells made his NHL debut Saturday in relief in a 4-0 loss to Winnipeg. He stopped 12 of 13 shots.

Arvid Soderblom (undisclosed) didn't return after two periods. Nate Schmidt smoked a shot past Wells on the power play early in the third. Chicago doesn't play again until Thursday, so it remains to be seen if Wells will need to start should Soderblom still be sidelined.