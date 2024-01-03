Megna was claimed off waivers from Seattle on Wednesday.

Megna didn't get into a single game with the Kraken this season, but he had a goal in two contests with AHL Coachella Valley. During the 2022-23 campaign, Megna recorded a goal and 12 points in 54 outings between San Jose and Seattle. The 31-year-old defenseman might see work on Chicago's third pairing, but he'll probably spend most of his time with the Blackhawks serving as a healthy scratch.