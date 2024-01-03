Megna was claimed off waivers from Seattle on Wednesday.
Megna didn't get into a single game with the Kraken this season, but he had a goal in two contests with AHL Coachella Valley. During the 2022-23 campaign, Megna recorded a goal and 12 points in 54 outings between San Jose and Seattle. The 31-year-old defenseman might see work on Chicago's third pairing, but he'll probably spend most of his time with the Blackhawks serving as a healthy scratch.
More News
-
Kraken's Jaycob Megna: Waived for AHL demotion•
-
Kraken's Jaycob Megna: Back from conditioning loan•
-
Kraken's Jaycob Megna: On conditioning assignment•
-
Kraken's Jaycob Megna: Waiting for season debut•
-
Kraken's Jaycob Megna: Getting late-season look•
-
Kraken's Jaycob Megna: Still searching for playing time•