Megna recorded an assist against the Rangers on Thursday.
Megna was playing in his first NHL game of the season while also making his Blackhawks debut. The Florida native has only reached the 10-point threshold once in his career, so fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on him racking up a ton of points with Chicago.
