Hayden (upper body) took the ice for a skating session back in Chicago on Friday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hayden's session reportedly provided enough encouragement that coach Joel Quenneville suggested he could return to the lineup for next Wednesday's game against the Blues. Given Chicago's placement in the standings, the team will likely ensure he's healthy before slotting him back into the lines. However, the pivot's status shouldn't be of huge concern in many fantasy leagues with just 13 points -- four goals and nine assists -- through 47 games this season.