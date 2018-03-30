Blackhawks' John Hayden: Skates Friday
Hayden (upper body) took the ice for a skating session back in Chicago on Friday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Hayden's session reportedly provided enough encouragement that coach Joel Quenneville suggested he could return to the lineup for next Wednesday's game against the Blues. Given Chicago's placement in the standings, the team will likely ensure he's healthy before slotting him back into the lines. However, the pivot's status shouldn't be of huge concern in many fantasy leagues with just 13 points -- four goals and nine assists -- through 47 games this season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...