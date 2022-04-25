Dach (shoulder) is not expected to play in Chicago's last three games, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Monday.

Dach has already been on the shelf for the team's previous five outings and now is poised to miss another three. The 21-year-old natural center was able to practice with the team in a non-contact jersey Monday, so it's unlikely his injury will linger into next season. On the year, Dach set new personal bests in games (70), goals (nine) and assists (17) and will no doubt be eager to build upon that in 2022-23.