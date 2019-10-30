Dach will remain with the Blackhawks rather than returning to the WHL for his final year of junior eligibility.

The third overall pick from this year's draft has undoubtedly been one of Chicago's best 12 forwards early on this season, but the team could avoid burning a year of his entry-level contract by sending him back to the WHL prior to Saturday's matchup with L.A. However, coach Jeremy Colliton and the organization are clearly in agreement that Dach's development would be better served by becoming a full-time NHLer right away rather than dominating inferior competition in the WHL for another campaign. Dach has only picked up two points through six appearances with the Blackhawks thus far this season, but he's averaged less than 12 minutes of ice time per contest and hasn't seen any action on the man advantage, which should change as the year progresses. If he's still available, Dach is definitely worth adding in redraft fantasy formats.