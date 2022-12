Domi scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.

Domi scored with 1:09 left in the contest -- far too late for a comeback to be realistic. It was his 10th tally and 20th point of the season, though he'd been held off the scoresheet in the previous three games. He's added 56 shots on net, 33 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 27 outings overall while logging top-line minutes.