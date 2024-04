Domi (undisclosed) returned to practice Friday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Domi missed the final two games of the regular season, but he is primed and ready to play in Game 1 versus Boston on Saturday. Domi was back on the top line, alongside Auston Matthews and Tyler Bertuzzi, where he excelled the last month of the season. Domi ended the campaign with nine goals and 38 assists in 80 games -- including a goal and 12 points in his last 13 appearances with Matthews and Bertuzzi.