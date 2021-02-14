Beaudin scored a goal on his only shot in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Columbus.

Beaudin jumped on a rebound in the right faceoff circle and slipped the puck past Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo, tying the game at 1-1 just over three minutes into the second period. Beaudin has lit the lamp in two straight games -- his first two NHL goals -- after going his first eight without one. The rookie has produced a solid four points through eight games this season.