Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Debut with new club on hold
Koekkoek, the newest Blackhawk, will not be in action against the Golden Knights on Saturday, though he did join the team for morning skate, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
As a reminder, the Lightning traded Koekkoek and a 2019 fifth-round draft pick to the Blackhawks for a different defenseman in Jan Rutta and a 2019 seventh-rounder on Friday. Koekkoek hasn't lived up to the lofty billing of being the 10th overall pick from the 2012 draft, but he's a big blueliner with natural offensive instincts, and Chicago might be able to bring out the best in him. Keep an eye on Koekkoek in case that comes to fruition.
