Koekkoek, the newest Blackhawk, will not be in action against the Golden Knights on Saturday, though he did join the team for morning skate, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

As a reminder, the Lightning traded Koekkoek and a 2019 fifth-round draft pick to the Blackhawks for a different defenseman in Jan Rutta and a 2019 seventh-rounder on Friday. Koekkoek hasn't lived up to the lofty billing of being the 10th overall pick from the 2012 draft, but he's a big blueliner with natural offensive instincts, and Chicago might be able to bring out the best in him. Keep an eye on Koekkoek in case that comes to fruition.