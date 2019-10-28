Koekkoek dished out a pair of assists and was plus-4 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kings. He also had four hits and two PIM.

Koekkoek drew into the lineup for the third straight game and responded with his first points of the season, assisting on a Dylan Strome goal that opened the scoring and a Drake Caggiula goal that closed things up. Koekkoek is a depth defenseman for the Blackhawks who doesn't figure to chip in much offensively when he does get into the lineup.