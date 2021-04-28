Hinostroza produced an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.
Hinostroza continued his strong run of play with the secondary helper on a Duncan Keith goal in the second period. The 27-year-old Hinostroza is up to two goals and seven helpers through 10 games since he rejoined the Blackhawks at the trade deadline. As long as he sees top-six usage, the Chicago native should be a solid depth addition to fantasy rosters.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Pokes in lone goal•
-
Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Comes up big late•
-
Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Distributes three apples•
-
Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Helpers in back-to-back games•
-
Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Notches assist in Blackhawks return•
-
Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: In lineup Tuesday•