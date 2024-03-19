Boqvist (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Detroit on the road, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Boqvist will miss his third straight game on Tuesday. The 23-year-old has recorded one goal and nine assists in 35 games played this season. He will look to return on Friday when Columbus continues their road trip in Vegas.
