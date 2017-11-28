Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Active in loss to Habs
Jenner recorded seven shots and 11 hits through 20:19 of ice time (5:47 with the man advantage) during Monday's 3-1 loss to Montreal.
The 24-year-old forward has a modest three goals and eight points through his past 13 contests, but with Monday's outburst in the peripheral categories, he's now up to 35 shots and 39 hits during that span. Jenner is locked into a top-six role and receiving power-play time, so he's a well-rounded asset with the upside to chip in more offense moving forward.
