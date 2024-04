Jenner (personal) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus Carolina, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Per Blue Jackets reporter Dave Maetzold, coach Pascal Vincent said Monday that it would be up to Jenner as to whether or not he would play against the Hurricanes, and the 30-year-old vet has evidently decided to stay out of the lineup for the final game of the season. Jenner will finish the campaign having picked up 22 goals and 35 points through 58 contests.