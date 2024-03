Jenner (illness) won't play Saturday versus the Penguins, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Jenner has put up eight points over 14 contests in March while serving as the top-line center. Cameron Butler was called up Saturday to take Jenner's spot in the lineup, while Cole Sillinger is likely to get a boost in ice time. The Blue Jackets' next game is Monday versus the Avalanche.