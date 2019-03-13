Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Collects first career hat trick
Jenner scored three goals in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Bruins.
His first came short-handed, his second proved to be the game-winner, and Jenner polished off his first career hat trick with an empty-netter. The 25-year-old has just 15 goals and 34 points through 65 games, but he adds plenty of fantasy value with his secondary contributions -- Jenner has 153 shots, 141 hits, 66 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-4 rating on the season.
