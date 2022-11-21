Jenner found the back of the net in Columbus' 5-3 win over Florida on Sunday.

Jenner has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last eight contests. He got off to a slow start this season, scoring a goal and four points in 10 games, but he's now up to eight goals and 14 points in 18 contests. As long as he remains on the first line with Johnny Gaudreau and the top power-play unit, Jenner is capable of making regular offensive contributions.