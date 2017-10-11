Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: No timetable for return
Jenner (mid-body) does not yet have a timetable for his return to action, Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch reports. "No idea," coach John Tortorella said before Tuesday's game when asked about Jenner's availability. "I haven't talked with the trainers."
With Josh Anderson back in the fold and Sonny Milano off to a blistering-hot start to the season, the Jackets can afford to take their time with Jenner and not rush the gritty winger back into the lineup. A date for his return should become clearer once he's able to start practicing again.
