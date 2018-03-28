Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Racks up three points Tuesday
Jenner scored a goal and two assists while adding two shots, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.
After being held off the scoresheet for the prior three games, Jenner came roaring back to life Tuesday. The 24-year-old now has six goals and 11 points in his last 10 games along with 31 hits, 28 shots and a massive plus-13 rating, helping to fuel the Jackets' late-season surge.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Two-point performance Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Extends point streak to five games Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Two points in Thursday's OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Finds back of net Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Two helpers in Saturday's rout•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Evidently back from personal leave•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...