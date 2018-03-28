Jenner scored a goal and two assists while adding two shots, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.

After being held off the scoresheet for the prior three games, Jenner came roaring back to life Tuesday. The 24-year-old now has six goals and 11 points in his last 10 games along with 31 hits, 28 shots and a massive plus-13 rating, helping to fuel the Jackets' late-season surge.