Jenner has yet to score a point through six games this season.

The Jackets' No. 3 center has had a rough start to the campaign, stumbling to a minus-6 rating, but he does have 14 shots and has had a couple of scoring chances he wasn't able to convert. Jenner is currently skating with two talented rookies in Alexandre Texier and Emil Bemstrom, but as yet the kids haven't been able to spark the veteran's offensive game to life.