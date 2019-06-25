Columbus has given Robinson a qualifying offer, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Robinson has yet to make an impact at the NHL level, having gone scoreless in 14 appearances over the past two seasons, but he's looked solid while skating for Columbus' minor-league affiliate, notching 12 goals and 24 points in 45 appearances. The Princeton University product doesn't have a ton of upside, but he could develop into a solid bottom-six contributor for the Blue Jackets at some point down the road.