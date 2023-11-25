Robinson scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 victory over the Devils.

All the scoring came in the first period, and Robinson's tally came with just 37 seconds left in the frame -- Justin Danforth found him wide open at the New Jersey blue line with a pass from the Columbus end, and Robinson finished his breakaway by going top shelf over Akira Schmid's glove. It's the first NHL goal of the season in three games for the 28-year-old winger, who has spent most of the season with AHL Cleveland. Robinson offers decent depth to the organization and did light the lamp 12 games over 72 games in 2022-23, but as the Blue Jackets improve their talent base with additions such as Adam Fantilli and Dmitri Voronkov, players like Robinson get squeezed out of regular roles.