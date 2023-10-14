Robinson was placed on waivers Saturday for the purpose of assignment to AHL Cleveland.
In a corresponding move, Columbus activated Mathieu Olivier (leg) from injured reserve. Robinson logged 11:30 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Philadelphia on Opening Night. He supplied 12 goals, 24 points and 124 hits in 72 games last season.
