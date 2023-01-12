Robinson (upper body) is considered a game-time call against the Hurricanes on Thursday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

With Robinson skating as an extra forward at Thursday's game-day skate, it seems unlikely he will be ready to play versus the Canes, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. Even once cleared to play, Robinson shouldn't be expected to take on more than a bottom-six role, which will no doubt make it hard for him to break out of his nine-game goal drought.