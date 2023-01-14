Robinson (upper body) will be back in the lineup Saturday according to coach Brad Larsen, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Robinson missed the last five games with the injury. He has three goals and 10 points in 34 games this season and is expected to see bottom-six minutes versus Detroit.
