Blue Jackets' Justin Scott: Brought up by big club
The Blue Jackets recalled Scott from AHL Cleveland on an emergency basis Wednesday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Scott was deep on the organization's depth chart, but the big club currently has seven forwards dealing with injuries. The 24-year-old Scott has produced 14 points through 33 AHL games, and he could make his NHL debut Thursday versus the Bruins.
