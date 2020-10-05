Scott will not receive a qualifying offer from the Blue Jackets, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Scott has spent the previous four years playing with AHL Cleveland but was unable to break his way into the NHL. The 25-year-old center could return to the Monsters next season yet it will have to be on a minor-league only deal. Given his lack of NHL experience, Scott should be a long shot to secure an NHL deal in the future.