Blue Jackets' Justin Scott: Extended qualifying offer
Scott has received a qualifying offer from the Blue Jackets, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Scott hasn't been able to break into the NHL since turning pro in 2016-17, and he hasn't been overly impressive in the minors, either, totaling 68 points in 206 appearances. The 23-year-old forward will likely once again spend the majority of the upcoming campaign with AHL Cleveland.
