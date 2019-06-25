Scott has received a qualifying offer from the Blue Jackets, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Scott hasn't been able to break into the NHL since turning pro in 2016-17, and he hasn't been overly impressive in the minors, either, totaling 68 points in 206 appearances. The 23-year-old forward will likely once again spend the majority of the upcoming campaign with AHL Cleveland.

More News
Our Latest Stories