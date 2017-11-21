Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Assists twice in victory
Nutivaara had the primary assist on his team's first two goals in a 3-2 win over Buffalo on Monday.
The Finn doesn't have multi-point games very often, but when he has, they've come when the Jackets have needed them most. He's up to eight assists on the year, which beats his point total from last year, but just three have come in November. His production is far too inconsistent to warrant a spot on most rosters.
