Blue Jackets' Ryan Dzingel: Provides spark in win
Dzingel notched two assists in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.
The 27-year-old now has three goals and 11 points in 18 games since being acquired by the Jackets at the trade deadline. Dzingel continues to see steady top-six minutes in Columbus, giving him an opportunity to chip in a bit more production before the end of the regular season.
