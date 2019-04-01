Blue Jackets' Ryan Dzingel: Provides spark in win

Dzingel notched two assists in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

The 27-year-old now has three goals and 11 points in 18 games since being acquired by the Jackets at the trade deadline. Dzingel continues to see steady top-six minutes in Columbus, giving him an opportunity to chip in a bit more production before the end of the regular season.

