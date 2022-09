Dzingel (wrist) practiced with the second group Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Dzingel has played for four teams over the last two years, and this will be his second stint in the Hurricanes' organization. He was limited to eight points in 32 games between the Sharks and the Coyotes last year. Dzingel's presence with the second group at the Hurricanes' first on-ice session suggests the forward will need a strong camp to earn an NHL job to begin the season.