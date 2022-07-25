Dzingel (wrist) signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Monday.

It's been a hectic couple of seasons for Dzingel; he was traded twice since the start of the 2020-21 campaign and claimed off waivers once. During those two years, he scored 13 goals and 21 points in 72 games with Carolina, Ottawa, Arizona and San Jose. Dzingel has scored 50 total points in three seasons since tallying a career-high 56 points during the 2018-19 campaign. The 30-year-old should compete for a bottom-six role with the Hurricanes this season.