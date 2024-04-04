Fix-Wolansky was recalled on an emergency basis from AHL Cleveland on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Coach Pascal Vincent said Wednesday that the Blue Jackets would need to recall a player if Justin Danforth (illness) was still ailing. Fix-Wolansky has one assist in nine NHL games this season, and will likely line up alongside James Malatesta and Carson Meyer on the fourth line -- if he gets into the lineup.