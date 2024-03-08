Fix-Wolansky was recalled from the AHL on Friday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Fix-Wolansky has played only one game with the big club this year. The 24-year-old could, however, see additional opportunities with the Blue Jackets down the stretch following the trade of Jack Roslovic to the Rangers on Friday.
