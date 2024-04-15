Fix-Wolansky was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Monday.
Fix-Wolansky has likely seen his last NHL action of 2024-25. If he isn't recalled for Tuesday's season finale against Carolina, the 24-year-old winger will finish the year having collected three points through 11 appearances with the Blue Jackets.
