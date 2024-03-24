Fix-Wolansky logged an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Fix-Wolansky has gotten regular run on the Blue Jackets' fourth line since the trade deadline. The 24-year-old winger's helper was his first point over nine appearances this season, and he's added 14 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-2 rating. His bottom-six role and lack of production makes him a non-factor in most fantasy formats.