Fix-Wolansky was sent down to AHL Cleveland on Sunday.
Fix-Wolansky had appeared in the Blue Jackets' last eight games, recording just one assist while averaging 11:19 of ice time. The 24-year-old winger will head back to the AHL where he has 23 goals and 54 points in 51 games this season.
