Fix-Wolansky agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on Friday.

Fix-Wolansky was Columbus' seventh-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old recorded 101 points (37 goals, 64 assists), a plus-35 rating and 263 shots on goal in 63 games for the Oil Kings in the WHL this season.