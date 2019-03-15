Blue Jackets' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Signs entry-level deal
Fix-Wolansky agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on Friday.
Fix-Wolansky was Columbus' seventh-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old recorded 101 points (37 goals, 64 assists), a plus-35 rating and 263 shots on goal in 63 games for the Oil Kings in the WHL this season.
