Blues' Alexander Steen: Joins elite company in history

Steen picked up a trio of assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

He hit an impressive milestone with the second helper -- it was his 600th NHL point. And with that, Steen and his dad Thomas became just the fourth father-son duo to each have at least 600 points in the NHL. The others? Gordie and Mark Howe, Bobby and Brett Hull, and Peter and Paul Stastny. That's heady company. But it doesn't make Steen valuable in fantasy. The night snapped an 11-game point drought.