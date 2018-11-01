Gunnarsson (hip) will make his 2018-19 debut Thursday against the Golden Knights, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Gunnarsson's return Thursday was foreshadowed by his activation off of the non-roster injured reserve list Wednesday. He slotted in alongside Vince Dunn on the third pairing during morning skate, likely slating the veteran for that pairing in his return.

