Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Making season debut Thursday
Gunnarsson (hip) will make his 2018-19 debut Thursday against the Golden Knights, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Gunnarsson's return Thursday was foreshadowed by his activation off of the non-roster injured reserve list Wednesday. He slotted in alongside Vince Dunn on the third pairing during morning skate, likely slating the veteran for that pairing in his return.
