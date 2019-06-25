Edmundson earned a qualifying offer from the Blues on Tuesday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Edmundson is set to make $3 million as a base salary in the deal, so it's likely he elect to stick with the Blues. The defensman didn't quite move the needle in terms of fantasy production last season, collecting just 11 points in 64 games. The 25-year-old will likely carve out a role on the back end next season, and will be best used in DFS formats when riding a hot streak.