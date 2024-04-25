Edmundson recorded an assist in Game 3 against the Bruins on Wednesday, albeit in a 4-2 home loss.

Edmundson rushed toward the attacking zone after John Tavares sent a crisp pass his way from center ice, and it led to a Matthew Knies goal courtesy of a Mitch Marner helper. Still, since the Leafs are down 2-1 in the conference quarterfinals and averaging just two goals per contest, this team needs to pick up the pace offensively. Edmundson isn't expected to do much in that area as a third-pairing defenseman without a role on the power play.