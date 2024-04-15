Edmundson (undisclosed) will be re-evaluated ahead of a matchup with Florida on Tuesday. Coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters, "We'll see where he's at tomorrow just to be sure, but practice today was a positive sign for him," per Mark Masters of TSN.

Edmundson has played in just one of Toronto's last 10 outings due to various injury concerns but seems to be nearing a return to action. Considering the defenseman has scored a goal in 37 consecutive contests and added just four helpers over that stretch, few fantasy players should be banking on Edmundson producing offensively.