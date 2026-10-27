Edmundson scored an empty-net goal, recorded an assist, posted a plus-3 rating and put two shots on net in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Edmundson's empty-net tally late in the third period was the fourth goal from a Kings' defenseman in Monday's big win. The goal was also his first of the season, bringing his season totals up to two points, a plus-4 rating, 14 shots on net, eight hits and 14 blocked shots across 10 appearances. The 12-year NHL veteran tallied just two goals across 82 regular-season games in 2025-26, so it's an encouraging sign to see him find the back of the net early in the new season. If he can become more regularly involved in the offense from his second-line role, Edmundson would be a serviceable streaming option in deep leagues due to his steady category coverage.