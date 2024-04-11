Edmundson (undisclosed) told reporters he's good to go for Thursday's matchup with New Jersey, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Edmundson should return to a bottom-pairing role following his eight-game absence. The 30-year-old blueliner has picked up just six points through 44 contests this season, so his return won't impact any fantasy lineups.
